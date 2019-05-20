'Game of Thrones': Plastic water bottles appear in series finale

Liam Cunningham arrives on the red carpet at the Season 8 premiere of "Game of Thrones" on April 3. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

"Game of Thrones" star John Bradley. Viewers noticed a plastic water bottle near Bradley and one near star Liam Cunningham during the show's series finale. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- Fans noticed two plastic water bottles during the series finale of Game of Thrones, modern items that don't belong on the fantasy drama.

A water bottle can be seen sitting behind character Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) during a pivotal scene from the final episode.

Minutes later another water bottle makes an appearance near character Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham).

The production mistake comes after fans spotted a modern coffee cup near Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) during the fourth episode of the final season.

HBO previously issued an apology for the coffee cup and edited it out of future broadcasts of the episode.

"The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake," the network said at the time. "Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea."