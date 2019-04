Nikolaj Coster-Waldau attends the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 7. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to talk about "Game of Thrones" ending. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss the HBO fantasy drama coming to an end after eight seasons.

Coster-Waldau, who portrays Jaime Lannister on the series, recalled on Tuesday how he felt when he read the script for Season 8 of Game of Thrones.

"When I read it the first time, I was blown away," the actor said. "I wrote Dan and David, the two creators and I was like 'I don't know how you did it, but I can't imagine a better way of ending the show.'"

Coster-Waldau also mentioned how he felt sad about the show coming to an end. "You know that thing when you read a really good book? And like it's so good and you get to the last ten pages and you're like ah I'm going to wait until tomorrow because you know the moment you're finished it just sucks," he said.

Coster-Waldau also told Kimmel that following Game of Thrones he shot a documentary on climate change in Greenland.

