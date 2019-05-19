'SNL:' Pete Davidson raps about 'Game of Thrones,' 'Grace and Frankie'

Actor Paul Rudd arrives at the 91st annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actors Kenan Thompson and Jacob Anderson tease Pete Davidson about his"Game of Thrones" rap on this weekend's edition of "Saturday Night Live. Photo by Steven Molina Contreras/NBC

Comedian Pete Davidson rapped about "Game of Thrones" on this weekend's edition of "Saturday Night Live. Photo by Steven Molina Contreras/NBC

May 19 (UPI) -- The Season 44 finale of Saturday Night Live featured a music video with Pete Davidson rapping about how much he loves Game of Thrones.

Just as Davidson gets going, his cast mate Kenan Thompson arrives with Game of Thrones star Jacob Anderson, a musician who plays Greyworm. Davidson clearly has no idea who he is.

Thompson and Anderson call out Davidson for not really being a fan, but rather exploiting the show's popularity as fans around the world mourn the upcoming end of the show on Sunday night.

"So. what are you saying? That if I'm going to do an epic rap song for the season finale, it should be about a TV show that I actually like?" Davidson asked Thompson.

"No, I don't think you should do a rap at all. Nobody asked for that," Thompson said.

Davidson then gleefully starts rapping about the senior-citizen dramedy Grace and Frankie, starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston.

He is joined by guest host Paul Rudd and musical guest DJ Khaled, who also apparently love the show.