'SNL:' Adam Sandler sings 'I Was Fired,' brings back Opera Man

May 5 (UPI) -- Adam Sandler hosted Saturday Night Live this weekend for the first time since he left the sketch comedy show in 1995.

The 52-year-old comedian said during his monologue that his years on the show were among the happiest of his life and he only left because he was let go.

"I was fired, so sad to tell. Well, I never saw it coming. I got fired from SNL," he sang.

"I guess NBC got tired of Crazy Spoonhead and the songs I sang on the news. Maybe they were sick of Canteen Boy, but I think they just hate the Jews," he continued. "NBC said I was done, then I made over $4 billion at the box office, so I guess you could say I won."

His fellow, former cast member Chris Rock, 54, made an appearance, singing his own verse: "I got fired. I was fired. I was fired by NBC, then I went on In Living Color, three weeks later they took it off TV."

Sandler urged the successful film and standup star to keep following his dream.

Later in the episode, Sandler attended a family reunion where many of his relatives resembled characters he has played in films.

He also revived his iconic character Opera Man to sing about the upcoming 2020 presidential election and sang a musical tribute to his late friend Chris Farley, who was fired by SNL at the same time as Sandler. He died of a drug overdose in 1997 at the age of 33.