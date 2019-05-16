South Korean boy band BTS paid homage to The Beatles when appearing on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, J-Hope, V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, Jin, and RM of BTS appear backstage at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
May 16 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS channeled The Beatles and gave an old-school performance of their song "Boy with Luv" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
The performance, on Wednesday, paid homage to The Beatles' famous Ed Sullivan theater performance from 1964 as BTS donned black and white suits with ties.
Colbert, who hosts The Late Show from the Ed Sullivan theater, impersonated the legendary host when introducing BTS.
The segment was presented in black and white and featured screaming audience members wearing 1960s-era clothing and wigs.
BTS, which consists of members J-Hope, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, Jin and RM, sat down for an interview with Colbert where they individually introduced themselves and praised their dedicated fans.
The group, when asked which Beatles song was their favorite, started to perform a harmonized version of "Hey Jude."
BTS made headlines on Wednesday when they kicked offGood Morning America's summer concert series with a high-energy performance at Central Park in New York City.
BTS released their latest EP titled Map of the Soul: Persona in April. The group recently took home the awards for Top Social Artist and Top Duo/Group at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.
BTS performs on 'Good Morning America'
BTS performs on "Good Morning America" at Rumsey Playfield/SummerStage in Central Park in New York City on Wednesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, V, Jungkook, and Suga of BTS perform. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
BTS performed their song "Boy with Luv." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
BTS returned for a performance of "Fire." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Jimin (L) and V of BTS perform. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
RM, a rapper in the group, performs. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Jimin (L) and J-Hope of BTS perform. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Suga performs with BTS. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Jin performs with BTS. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
BTS released their latest EP titled "Map of the Soul: Persona" in April. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Fans react as BTS performs. The group said of their fanbase, "Our fans are the best. They are motivation." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
"Good Morning America's" summer concert series will run through August. Ciara, Adam Lambert, Keith Urban and Chance the Rapper are also scheduled to perform. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo