Drake, BTS shine at 2019 Billboard Music Awards

May 1 (UPI) -- Drake was the biggest winner at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, taking home multiple awards, including the night's top honor.

The rapper won Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album for his album Scorpion and artist of the year, delivering an emotional tribute to his mother for pushing him to achieve his goals before the crowd at the Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

"I just wanna thank my mom for her relentless effort in my life because just to win any award here is incredible but to win this award is just unbelievable and surreal," he said.

Other big winners included Cardi B, who won Top Rap Song for "I Like It" featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin and Top Hot 100 song for her collaboration with Maroon 5, "Girls Like You" and Korean boy band BTS who won Top Social Artist and Top Duo/Group.

BTS was also responsible for one of the night's most anticipated performances, taking the stage with American singer Halsey to perform their collaborative single "Boy With Luv" together for the first time.

Another boy band took the stage Wednesday night, as the newly reunited Jonas Brothers performed a medley of their solo hits that culminated with a performance of their new single "Sucker" that included a kiss between Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra.

Pop star Ariana Grande was also among the night's biggest stars, performing and taking home the Top Female Artist and Billboard Chart Achievement Awards, while Juice WRLD was named Top New Artist.

Mariah Carey was honored for her career with the Icon Award, while singer and former American Idol judge Paula Abdul closed the show by performing a medley of her hits.