May 8 (UPI) -- Music superstars Jungkook and Ariana Grande met for the first time this week.

Jungkook, a member of the South Korean boy band BTS, said in a tweet Tuesday he was feeling inspired after meeting Grande at a show on her Sweetener world tour.

Jungkook, 21, attended Grande's concert Monday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. He shared a photo of himself with his ticket.

"I felt and learned a lot of after seeing her stage. I am really challenged by her stage and will try harder! #ArianaGrande," the K-pop star wrote.

Grande, 25, posted a backstage photo with Jungkook on her Instagram account.

"screaming. thank u soooooo much for coming to my show, Jungkook. it meant so much. love u sm," she captioned the post.

BTS performed with Halsey at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards last week and at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., over the weekend. The group is in the midst of its Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour and will next perform Saturday in Chicago.

BTS last released the EP Map of the Soul: Persona in April. The group will kick off the Good Morning America summer concert series May 15 in New York.