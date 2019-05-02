Jaden Smith to portray young Kanye West in Showtime's 'Omniverse'

Kanye West (L) and his wife Kim Kardashian arrive on the red carpet at Harper's BAZAAR celebrates ICONS in 2016. File Photo by Andrea Hanks/UPI | License Photo

Jaden Smith will appear as a young Kanye West in Showtime series "Omniverse" that West is executive producing. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- Jaden Smith is set to portray a younger version of Kanye West in a new anthology series from Showtime titled Omniverse.

The half-hour series will explore the many facets of perception with the first season focusing on the Ego through an alternate reality version of West played by Smith.

West and Smith are executive producing the project alongside Scooter Braun, James Shin, Scott Manson and Miguel Melendez. Braun is famously the manager behind Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber.

Lee Sung Jin, (Undone, Silicon Valley) is writing the script and is also serving has an executive producer.

"I'm honored and thrilled to be collaborating with everyone involved to present an alternate world through the eyes of a young man somewhere in the multiverse who happens to also be a Kanye West," Lee said in a statement. "Omniverse is not set in our world nor about our world's Kanye West as we aim to add a new spin on alternate realities, consciousness, and push the limits of half-hour narrative."

Omniverse is West's first television project while Smith has voiced the lead character in Netflix's Neo Yokio and has starred in The Get Down.