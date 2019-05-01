'The Handmaid's Tale': Elisabeth Moss searches for allies in Season 3 trailer

Yvonne Strahovski attending the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- Elisabeth Moss' Offred is ready to start a revolution in the latest trailer for Season 3 of of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale.

The clip, released Wednesday, features Offred attempting to recruit a number of allies to take down the oppressive nation of Gilead.

Offred starts to become closer with her former nemesis Serena Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski) who appears to be on board with Offred's revolutionary plans.

Emily (Alexis Bledel), Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd), Nick (Max Minghella), Moira (Samira Wily) and Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) also make appearances along with Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) who helped Emily escape from Gilead along with Offred's baby at the end of Season 2.

"If I'm going to change things, I'm going to need allies. Allies with power," Offred says.

The Handmaid's Tale Season 3 is set to premiere on Hulu on June 5.