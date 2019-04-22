Kanye West rocks Coachella with Sunday Service concert

Kanye West (R) and his wife Kim Kardashian arrive on the red carpet at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards on August 28, 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Kanye West debuted a new song and sold new merchandise during his Sunday Service concert at Coachella. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Kanye West brought his Sunday Service concert series to the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival where he debuted a new song and new merchandise.

West's performance on Sunday morning featured the rapper using an outside, church-like setting to perform remixed versions of his hits songs including "Jesus Walks." The rapper was also joined by Chance the Rapper, Kid Cudi, DMX and Teyana Taylor.

The event was livestreamed on Coachella's YouTube page with the footage being presented through a peephole.

West introduced his new song titled "Water" after performing a gospel version of "All Falls Down" with the livestream presenting a trail of water bottles.

Fans in attendance were able to purchase Sunday Service-branded clothing items that included sweatshirts and socks that featured slogans such as "holy spirit" and "trust god." The clothing items are also available for purchase from West's website but in different colors.

Coachella's final weekend also featured Justin Bieber joining Ariana Grande onstage for a rendition of his song "Sorry."