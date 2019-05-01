May 1 (UPI) -- Roman Reigns fought through unfavorable odds on Smackdown as The Big Dog was punished once again by Shane McMahon for punching his father, WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon.

Reigns further explained on Tuesday why he took out his boss weeks ago during the superstar shake-up, stating that he wanted to assert his dominance on Smackdown after arriving at the blue brand from Raw.

Shane quickly arrived on the scene and proceeded to stack the deck against Reigns by placing him in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match against new Smackdown recruits The B-Team, consisting of Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas.

Shane made things even harder by declaring that Reigns' rival Elias would be at ringside during the match as a special guest referee enforcer.

Reigns, while battling the B-Team, nearly won the match after he nailed Axel and Dallas with a Superman Punch. As Reigns pinned Axel for the victory, Elias pulled the referee out of the ring before he could count to three.

Elias then made himself the only designated official who helped The B-Team attack Reigns. Elias soon grabbed his guitar from ringside and was ready to attack Reigns before he escaped from Axel's grasp and took out the self-proclaimed rock star with a Superman Punch.

Reigns went on to deliver a Spear to Axel and won the match after the original referee returned to make the three count. Reigns is set to battle Elias at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event on May 19.

Also on Smackdown, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston attacked Kevin Owens after the Prize Fighter made fun of his New Day teammates Xavier Woods.

Kingston ran into the ring and took down Owens with a flurry of punches before he threw his future opponent over the announcer's table. Owens, who will be facing Kingston for the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank, quickly escaped into the audience after the champ dropped a chair on top of him.

Other moments from Smackdown included Raw and Smackdown Women's Champion Becky Lynch defeating Bayley before being attacked by Charlotte Flair; The Hardy Boyz relinquishing their Smackdown Tag Team Championships due to Jeff Hardy being injured before the pair were attacked by Lars Sullivan; and Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor & Ali defeating Randy Orton and Andrade.

Smackdown announced the final participants for the men and women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The winner from each match will receive a Money in the Bank briefcase, which guarantees them a championship match at any time.

Balor, Orton, Andrade and Ali have joined the men's match, while Bayley, Carmella, Ember Moon and Mandy Rose have joined the women's match.