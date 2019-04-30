WWE Raw: Seth Rollins, AJ Styles have violent contract signing

April 30 (UPI) -- Universal Champion Seth Rollins and AJ Styles made their upcoming championship match official on Raw during a contract signing ceremony that quickly got out of hand.

Styles, who acted confident during the proceedings on Monday, promised victory over Rollins and noted how the two grapplers have often been compared to each other.

Rollins, before signing on the dotted line, said that he would remain champion as he was able to defeat Brock Lesnar, a task that Styles was unable to accomplish.

Things got heated once the rivals came to face to face and after Styles grabbed Rollins' Universal Championship belt. Rollins would decline to shake Styles' hand which led to a hard-hitting brawl. Styles ended things when he struck Rollins with a Phenomenal Forearm, sending both men through the contract signing table.

Rollins defends his Universal Championship against Styles on May 19 at the Money in the Bak pay-per-view event.

Also on Raw, Alexa Bliss announced the participants for the men and women's Money in the Bank ladder match. The winner from each match will receive the Money in the Bank briefcase which guarantees them a championship match at any time.

Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and Ricochet will be competing on the men's side while Bliss, Naomi, Natalya and Dana Brooke will be competing on the women's side.

Four more participants from each division will be announced on Smackdown Tuesday. Bliss is a former Money in the Bank briefcase winner along with Strowman and Corbin.

Bray Wyatt returned with another bizarre episode of his creepy children's television show, Firefly Funhouse. Wyatt discussed on the program the joys of painting as he presented artwork he made that featured a burning house with someone trapped inside.

Wyatt was scolded by his puppet friend Abby the Witch who he called a sociopath which also happened to be his word of the day. It remains unclear when Wyatt will return to in-ring action.

Other moments from Raw included Strowman and Ricochet defeating McIntyre and Corbin; The Usos defeating Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson; Bobby Lashley defeating The Miz after receiving help from Shane McMahon; NXT Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders defeating The Lucha House Party; Naomi defeating Bliss; Raw Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkings defeating The Revival; Sami Zayn stating that he is going to take the power back from WWE fans; Rey Mysterio defeating United States Champion Samoa Joe; and Raw and Smackdown Women's Champion Becky Lynch getting into a fight with Lacey Evans.