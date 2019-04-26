WWE's Nia Jax undergoes successful ACL surgery: 'All went well'

Left to right, Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax of WWE arrive on the red carpet at the 2018 NBCUniversal Upfront on May 14. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- WWE star Nia Jax said on Instagram that her surgery to repair both her ACL's was a success.

"At home resting! All went well. Already walking with some assistance. Sending so much love for all the well wishes from everyone!! THANK YOU," Jax said on Thursday alongside a photo of herself smiling on a hospital bed.

"Don't worry Benji is my nurse," she continued in reference to her dog in a second photo that showcases the knee braces and bandages she has to wear back at home.

Jax, who also appears on E! reality series Total Divas, exited WWE programming after WrestleMania 35 in April. Jax said at the time that she had been dealing with pain in her both her knees for the past year.

The grappler competed at WrestleMania, WWE's biggest event of the year, for the Women's Tag Team Championships along with her partner Tamina in a losing effort.

Jax made a big splash at WWE's Royal Rumble event in January when she entered herself into the Men's Royal Rumble match and proceeded to eliminate Mustafa Ali.