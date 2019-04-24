WWE Smackdown: Kevin Owens betrays Kofi Kingston

April 24 (UPI) -- Kevin Owens' brief run as an honorary member of The New Day came to a violent end on Smackdown as be betrayed WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.

Owens waited for the perfect time to strike on Tuesday, continuing to help Kingston and his New Day partner Xavier Woods on Tuesday during the main event of Smackdown as the champ took on Shinsuke Nakamura. Owens became an honorary New Day member last week as Big E is out with an injury.

As Kingston approached victory over Nakamura after delivering the SOS, he was attacked by Nakamura's tag team partner Rusev. A brawl ensued also involving Owens and Woods who helped to fend off the tag team.

Owens then nailed Kingston with a Superkick and promptly ripped off his New Day shirt. The Prize Fighter would go on to grab Kingston's WWE Championship and hold it over the high-flyer before Kingston unsuccessfully tried to fight back.

Owens, outside the ring, was briefly stopped by Woods who then received a punishing PowerBomb onto the side of the ring, leaving him withering in pain.

Also on Smackdown, Shane McMahon called out Roman Reigns for punching his father Vince McMahon last week during the superstar shake-up.

As Reigns and Shane stared each other down, the Big Dog was attacked from behind by Elias which lead to a two-on-one assault. Reigns, despite his best efforts, was unable to overcome the odds and was taken out after receiving the Drift Away from Elias.

Elias would go on to challenge Reigns to a match at Money in the Bank on May 19 which Reigns later accepted.

Other moments from Smackdown included Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor defeating Andrade; Kairi Sane defeating Women's Tag Team Champion Peyton Royce; Lars Sullivan attacking Chad Gable, The Singh Brothers and then R-Truth; Smackdown and Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair having a war of words; and Flair earning a Smackdown Women's Championship match against Lynch after defeating Bayley.

Lynch, after Flair's victory, said that she will be competing twice at Money in the Bank as she defends her Raw Championship against Lacey Evans and then her Smackdown Championship against Flair.