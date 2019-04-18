April 18 (UPI) -- The cast of Avengers: Endgame, including Chris Evans (Captain America), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), and more, answered a variety of comedic and unique questions on The Late Show.
The segment, titled Just One Question, featured the staff of The Late Show on Wednesday asking the cast to comment on a number of topics including how they compare to their superhero counterparts and what secrets can they share from Endgame.
"If you could have a superpower in real life, which one would you choose?" Johansson was asked.
"I think I would want the power to just get rid of all the garbage, so like a superhero garbage man," she replied.
Evans, meanwhile, was asked if Captain America would ever consider running for president.
"I think he does more good outside the system like Oprah, but with more punching," the actor said.
Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine) and Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), were also featured in the skit.Avengers: Endgame is set to arrive in theaters on April 26. The latest trailer for the superhero epic features Captain America and Iron Man reuniting for the first time since Civil War.