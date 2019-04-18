Scarlett Johansson appears backstage at the 44th annual People's Choice Awards on November 11, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Chris Evans and other "Avengers: Endgame" stars, such as Scarlett Johansson, answered a number of unique questions from the staff of "The Late Show." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- The cast of Avengers: Endgame, including Chris Evans (Captain America), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), and more, answered a variety of comedic and unique questions on The Late Show.

The segment, titled Just One Question, featured the staff of The Late Show on Wednesday asking the cast to comment on a number of topics including how they compare to their superhero counterparts and what secrets can they share from Endgame.

"If you could have a superpower in real life, which one would you choose?" Johansson was asked.

"I think I would want the power to just get rid of all the garbage, so like a superhero garbage man," she replied.

Evans, meanwhile, was asked if Captain America would ever consider running for president.

"I think he does more good outside the system like Oprah, but with more punching," the actor said.

Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine) and Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), were also featured in the skit.