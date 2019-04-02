Chris Evans arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 24. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Robert Downey Jr. stars in the new trailer for "Avengers: Endgame" alongside Chris Evans. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- The Avengers make one last stand against the all-powerful Thanos in a new clip for Avengers: Endgame.

The special look, released on Tuesday, features Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Captain America (Chris Evans) reuniting for the first time since they battled each other in 2016's Captain America: Civil War.

The duo help lead a depleted Avengers team that consists of Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), War Machine (Don Cheadle), Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper) and Nebula (Karen Gillan) against Thanos (Josh Brolin), who wiped out half of all existence in Avengers: Infinity War.

"You could not live with your own failure. Where did that bring you? Back to me," Thanos says.

Other key moments include Iron Man and Captain America sharing a handshake and Iron Man being reunited with Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow).