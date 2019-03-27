Chris Evans says he 'choked up' three times filming 'Avengers: Endgame'

Chris Evans arrives for the premiere of "Avengers: Age of Ultron" on April 13, 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Chris Evans discusses his career plans following "Avengers: Endgame" in a new interview. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Captain America star Chris Evans has said in a new interview published on Wednesday that filming Avengers: Endgame was an emotional experience.

"This one's really good. I choked up like three times," Evans told The Hollywood Reporter about the upcoming superhero crossover film that is set for release on April 27.

Avengers: Endgame will follow Evans' Captain America as he leads a small group of heroes to once again confront the all-powerful Thanos following the destructive events of Infinity War where half the universe's population was wiped away.

Evans was asked in a video produced by The Hollywood Reporter and released on Twitter what his last memory was from the set of Endgame.

"Getting emotional," the actor said. "It was surprisingly emotional."

Evans also discussed with the publication his career plans following the release of Endgame, addressing rumors that he wants to retire from Hollywood.

"I never said the word 'retire,'" Evans said. "It's a really obnoxious notion for an actor to say they're going to retire - it's not something you retire from."

Evans will next be seen in director Rian Johnson's Knives Out and is set to star in Netflix's film adaptation of Donald Ray Pollock's 2011 novel The Devil All the Time alongside his Avengers co-star Tom Holland.