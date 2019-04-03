Lily Collins to star in new series from Darren Star

Lily Collins attends the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Lily Collins will work with "Sex and the City" creator Darren Star on the show "Emily in Paris." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Lily Collins will star in a new TV series from director and producer Darren Star.

Collins will play the title role of Emily, a driven 20-something from the Midwest who moves to Paris after an unexpected job opportunity. She will also produce the show with Star.

"To be not only starring in a TV show created by Darren but also producing it with him and the Paramount Network is a real 'pinch me' moment," Collins said in a statement. "What an absolute dream project!"

Collins also shared the news in an Instagram post Wednesday.

"It's official. I'm so thrilled to finally be able to share this news with you! I'm going to be starring in a new TV series called @EmilyinParis created by THE legendary #DarrenStar," the star wrote.

"Exploding with excitement as I will not only be starring in it, but this is also the first project I get to be a producer on! Can't wait for you all to be part of this show every step of the way..." she added.

Collins, the daughter of singer Phil Collins, is known for the films Mirror Mirror and The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones. She will star in the upcoming movies Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile and Tolkien.