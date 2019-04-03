April 3 (UPI) -- The Hills alum Lauren Conrad is going to be a mom of two.

The 33-year-old television personality and fashion designer confirmed Tuesday she's expecting another child with husband William Tell.

Conrad shared a baby bump photo on Instagram alongside an announcement. The picture shows the star wearing a floral print dress and cradling her growing belly.

"It's been hard to keep this one to myself! Very excited to share that our family will be getting a little bigger this year," she captioned the post.

Conrad is already parent to 20-month-old son Liam James. She said in an interview with People in September 2017 motherhood has been the "best and hardest" experience of her life.

"I think that you can become a little overwhelmed, just being at home with your baby all day," the star told the magazine. "But seeing how fast they change, you realize it's so important not to miss anything."

"It's been great!" she said of parenthood. "Honestly, it's exactly as everyone describes it. It's the best and hardest thing you'll ever do."

Conrad came to fame on the MTV series Laguna Beach before starring on The Hills. She and former co-star Kristin Cavallari will not return in the reboot The Hills: New Beginnings.