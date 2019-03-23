Season 15 will be the last for 'Supernatural'

Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan arrives at a photo call for "The Salvation" during the 67th annual Cannes International Film Festival in France on May 17, 2014. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Actors Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki arrive at the CW Upfronts at the London Hotel in New York City on May 17, 2012. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actors Misha Collins, Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles announced Friday that the 15th season of "Supernatural" will be its last. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- The stars of Supernatural posted a video on social media Friday announcing the upcoming 15th season will be The CW show's last.

"Hey #SPNFamily here's a little message from @JensenAckles @mishacollins and me. I'm so grateful for the family that's been built because of the show. Excuse me while i go cry," Jared Padalecki tweeted, along with the clip which shows him, Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins revealing that the series is wrapping up after more than a decade on the air.

"Well, it's official. One more round for the Winchester brothers. Though nothing ever really ends in Supernatural...does it?" Ackles captioned the video on Instagram and Twitter.

Collins said on Twitter: "It's been a hell of a run, and we couldn't be more grateful for all of it. No matter what, we'll always all be #SPNFamily."

The show is about three brothers -- played by Padalcki, Ackles and Collins -- who travel the country hunting supernatural creatures. The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan plays the recurring role of their father in the series, which was renewed last month for the 2019-20 broadcast season.