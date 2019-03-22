'Yellowstone' Season 2 to kick off on June 19

March 22 (UPI) -- Season 2 of Kevin Costner's cattle ranch drama Yellowstone is to debut June 19 on the Paramount Network.
"There's a war going on in this valley. Today's the day you choose sides," Costner says in a 15-second preview posted Thursday on Twitter.
A bull then charges at the camera in front of a barn adorned with the titular ranch's "Y" symbol.
Costner plays John Dutton, the wealthy and powerful, but cancer-stricken patriarch of a family of ranchers who use any means necessary -- legal or not -- to maintain their business despite pressure from developers, criminals and the U.S. government.
The show was renewed for a 10-episode, second season in July.
Taylor Sheridan returned as the show-runner and writer for the series, which co-stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White and Gil Birmingham. The first season wrapped up Aug. 22.
No bull. Season 2 premieres on June 19, 2019. #Yellowstone pic.twitter.com/Du0jwRcrNv— Yellowstone (@yellowstone_tv) March 21, 2019