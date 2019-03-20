'Castle Rock' Season 2 to feature Lizzy Caplan in 'Misery' plot

Actor Garrett Hedlund attends the 33rd annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica on March 3, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Tim Robbins attends the annual Hollywood Foreign Press Association Grants Banquet in Beverly Hills on August 9, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Lizzy Caplan is set to star in Season 2 of "Castle Rock." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- Lizzy Caplan is to play Annie Wilkes, the villain from Stephen King's thriller Misery, in Season 2 of the Hulu anthology series, Castle Rock.

Also joining the cast this season are Tim Robbins, Garrett Hedlund, Elsie Fisher, Barkhad Abdi, Yusra Warsama and Matthew Alan, The Hollywood Reporter said.

Variety reported Wilkes will appear in the mysterious, titular town just as a feud between rival families escalates.

Kathy Bates won the Best Actress Oscar for playing Wilkes, an obsessed fan who kidnaps and tortures her favorite author, in the 1990 film adaptation of Misery. Laurie Metcalf also portrayed Wilkes in a Broadway staging of Misery in 2015.

Caplan is best known for her work in Mean Girls, Cloverfield, Masters of Sex and 127 Hours.

Castle Rock is set in King's supernatural universe and pulls together characters and locations from his canon to create new stories.