March 5 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones is giving fans a glimpse of its eighth and final season.

The HBO series released a trailer Tuesday featuring Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), Jamie Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and other characters.

The promo begins with a bloody Arya running from unseen pursuers. The scene cuts to the character menacing someone while holding a dagger.

"I know death. He's got many faces. I look forward to seeing this one," she says.

Cersei is seen giving a smug smile at King's Landing with Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson) and Qyburn (Anton Lesser) by her side. Her brother Jamie, whom she had a falling out with in the Season 7 finale, is shown fighting alongside Winterfell forces.

"I promised to fight for the living. I intend to keep that promise," Jamie says.

Dany and Jon, meanwhile, are seen with Dany's dragons Drogon and Rhaegal, who fly over an amazed Sansa. Jon prepares for the battle with the White Walkers, with one scene showing a sword being forged, which cuts to Gendry (Joe Dempsie).

Jon says, "They're coming. Our enemy doesn't tire. Doesn't stop. Doesn't feel."

The trailer culminates with a glimpse of the White Walkers, whom Jon and his forces will face in the great battle of Winterfell in Season 8. Co-executive producer Bryan Cogman recently told Entertainment Weekly the sequence is "unprecedented."

"This final face-off between the Army of the Dead and the army of the living is completely unprecedented and relentless and a mixture of genres even within the battle. There are sequences built within sequences within sequences," Cogman said. "It's been exhausting but I think it will blow everybody away."

Game of Thrones Season 8 premieres April 14 on HBO.