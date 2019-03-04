Kevin Jonas (R) and Danielle Jonas attend the Samsung Hope for Children gala on June 7, 2011. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sophie Turner (R) and Joe Jonas attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party on February 24. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nick Jonas (R), pictured with Priyanka Chopra, shared behind-the-scenes footage from the "Sucker" music video. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner scream for Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas in a new video from the "Sucker" set.

Nick, 26, shared behind-the-scenes footage on Instagram of himself, Chopra, Turner and Danielle Jonas filming the Jonas Brothers' "Sucker" music video. The Jonas Brothers consists of Nick, Joe and their brother Kevin Jonas.

One video shows Chopra, 36, Turner, 23, and Danielle, 32, screaming and cheering in the audience as the Jonas Brothers perform. Nick married Chopra in December, while Turner is engaged to Joe and Danielle wed Kevin in 2009.

"Our incredible leading ladies... One of my favorite behind the scenes videos from the #sucker music video shoot," Nick captioned the post.

Nick also posted a clip of himself and Chopra playing pinball while in costume on the "Sucker" set.

"another behind the scenes video from the sucker video. Thank you to my best friend. Love of my life for being in this video. Starting this new chapter with you by my side means the world. I love you @priyankachopra," he wrote.

The "Sucker" music video shows Nick, Joe and Kevin sing about love and obsession to Chopra, Turner and Danielle. The song is the group's first new release in six years.