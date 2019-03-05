March 5 (UPI) -- Ultraman released a new trailer featuring protagonist Shinjiro Hayata.

The streaming company shared footage Monday of its anime series adaptation of the Japanese manga.

The trailer shows Shinjiro succeed his father, Shin Hayata, as Ultraman. Shinjiro takes on familiar villains like the alien Bemular and new threats like Pseudo-Man.

"#Ultraman is back! On April 1 meet Shinjiro Hayata, a high-school student who steps into his father's shoes and the Ultra Suit when a new evil threatens to destroy our planet," Netflix tweeted on its See What's Next account.

Ultraman is directed by Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki. The series debuts April 1 on Netflix.

Ultraman originally debuted in the Japanese series Ultraman, which aired from 1966 to 1967. The new show is based on Eichii Shimizu's manga Ultraman, which is a sequel to the original TV series.