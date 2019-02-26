Left to right, the late animal activist Steve Irwin's wife Terri, their daughter Bindi and son Robert attending the star unveiling ceremony for Irwin on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 26. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Tina Fey arrives on the red carpet for the 91st annual Academy Awards on February 24. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jimmy Fallon's "Tonight Show" takes a turn for the worst in a new anniversary special that featured Tina Fey and Robert Irwin. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show took a turn for the worst during its scripted, fifth anniversary special that featured guests such as Tina Fey and Robert Irwin.

The special featured a new format that was inspired by The Larry Sanders Show which starred late comedian Garry Shandling.

Fallon was featured as a disgruntled late-night host who grows frustrated with constant production issues and guests that hate him. Normal Tonight Show segments were intersected with behind-the-scenes moments and private conversations Fallon has with his guests and production crew when cameras are not rolling.

Fallon was first joined by Ben Stiller, who was unhappy about dressing up as Hashtag the Panda and who had trouble finding the exit backstage.

Tina Fey then appeared and whispered into Fallon's ear that he is a terrible person before she sat down for her interview. Fey and Fallon kept it professional until they given a private moment while a clip from her new Netflix comedy Wine Country played for the live audience.

"You know what you did," Fey says when Fallon asks what's wrong. "Trump got elected because of you," she says to him as they say their goodbyes.

Backstage, Fallon gets into an argument with Irwin when he is summoned to choose which animal he wants featured on the show. The host didn't realize, however, that his microphone was on, allowing the audience to hear him yell at Irwin.

Irwin's then has a tense interview with Fallon with the pair making light jokes about each other.

Robert De Niro also appears but quickly leaves the Tonight Show studio due to spotting cockroaches.