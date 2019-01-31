Luis Fonsi, Jimmy Fallon sing 'Despacito' with random lyrics

Jimmy Fallon stands on a float during the 91st annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Luis Fonsi appeared on "The Tonight Show" to perform comedic versions of his song "Despacito" with Jimmy Fallon. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Luis Fonsi joined Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show to sing his hit song "Despacito" using new, random lyrics.

Fallon started things off on Wednesday by performing a version of the track about Flaming Hot Cheetos before Fonsi jumped in to sing about actor Jared Leto.

The pair come together for a duet that was centered around a tiny Speedo.

"Tiny Speedo/ Old man tanning in a tiny speedo/ I think he needs to be way more discrete-o/ This whole beach can see his little pepito/ Tiny Speedo," Fonsi and Fallon sang in the style of "Despacito."

"Despacito," which features Daddy Yankee and was released in 2017, has won multiple awards including Record of the Year and Song of the Year at the Latin Grammys. Justin Bieber has also appeared on a version of the song.

The music video for "Despacito" was the first video to reach three billion views on YouTube.