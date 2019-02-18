Timothy Simons attends the Peabody Awards on May 20, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Veep is giving fans a glimpse of its seventh and final season.

The HBO series released a trailer Monday on President's Day featuring the return of Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Selina Meyer.

The preview shows Selina on the campaign trail as she competes with Jonah Ryan (Timothy Simon) for president.

"Leon? I'm not sure about this part where I say I want to be president for all Americans. I mean, do I?" Selina asks Leon West (Brian Huskey), who suggests replacing the phrase with "real Americans."

"Oh yeah, that's good. Then we can figure out what I mean later," Selina responds.

Selina's former White House Chief of Staff Ben Cafferty (Kevin Dunn), former Senior Strategist Kent Davison (Gary Cole) and personal aide Gary Walsh (Tony Hale) also appear in the trailer.

"I was a game changer! I took a dump on the glass ceiling!" Selina dictates to Gary before nixing the speech. "Oh, we can't use any of that. I mean, it sounds like I'm shouting from a balcony in Munich."

"Like Evita!" Gary responds.

This #PresidentsDay, there’s one candidate we can all get behind. The final season of #VEEP premieres March 31 on @HBO. pic.twitter.com/bX9bhAvW1t — Veep (@VeepHBO) February 18, 2019

Veep Season 7 will premiere March 31 on HBO. The season is the first to debut since Louis-Dreyfus was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2017.