Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Adam Lambert will perform with Queen at the Oscars ceremony this month.

The 37-year-old singer will take the stage with the British rock band Sunday at the 91st annual Academy Awards.

Lambert shared the news in a tweet Monday. He posted a video clip of himself performing with Queen.

"We will rock The Oscars Feb 24th. 5pm PST. @TheAcademy @QueenWillRock," the star captioned the post.

The Academy confirmed the news in a post on its own account, referencing Queen's hit single "Bohemian Rhapsody."

"Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? We welcome @QueenWillRock and @adamlambert to this year's #Oscars!" the post reads.

"Bohemian Rhapsody" shares a title with a biopic about late Queen singer Freddie Mercury, which is nominated for five awards at this year's Oscars. The movie is up for Best Picture, Best Actor for Rami Malek, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing and Best Film Editing.

Mercury died at age 45 in November 1991. Lambert has collaborated with Queen since 2011, and joined the band on a world tour from 2014 to 2018.

Lambert came to fame as the runner-up of American Idol Season 8. His fellow competitor Danny Gokey, who placed third in the season, announced Saturday he is expecting his fourth child.