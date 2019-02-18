Trending Stories

Miranda Lambert marries Brendan McLoughlin
Filming underway on 'High School Musical' reboot series
'Alexa & Katie' renewed for Season 3 on Netflix
Lorraine Bracco to star in BBC comedy 'Jerk'
Reports: Darren Criss marries Mia Swier in New Orleans

Rebel Wilson, Miley Cyrus attend 'Isn't It Romantic' premiere

Latest News

Portuguese soccer star Nani headed to MLS
'Kissing sailor' in iconic World War II photo dies at 95
NFL Draft: Oklahoma WR Marquise Brown to miss combine
Venezuela government plans own concert to oppose Guaido's aid event
Las Vegas woman rescues puppy from attacking hawk
 
