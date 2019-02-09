'Veep' set for March 31 return; 'Deadwood' to air in the spring

Actor Timothy Olyphant arrives at the 2016 Atlantic Theater Company Actors Choice Gala on March 7, 2016 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actor Ian McShane arrives at a photocall for the film "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides" during the 64th annual Cannes International Film Festival on May 14, 2011. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus' comedy "Veep" will begin its seventh and final season on March 31. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Season 7 of the political comedy Veep is scheduled to premiere on March 31, HBO announced.

This will be the seventh and final season for the show, which stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky, Reid Scott, Timothy Simons, Matt Walsh, Sufe Bradshaw, Kevin Dunn, Gary Cole and Sam Richardson. Filming wrapped in December.

Nothing but respect for my president @OfficialJLD. The final season of @VeepHBO premieres March 31 on #HBO. pic.twitter.com/9Wt9QWw7TL — HBO (@HBO) February 8, 2019

Deadline reported that the long-awaited Deadwood movie, which will serve as the sequel to the cable network's western series, will air this spring, although no specific date has been disclosed yet.

Returning from the original cast are Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant, Molly Parker, Paula Malcomson, John Hawkes, Anna Gunn, Dayton Callie, Brad Dourif, Robin Weigert, William Sanderson, Kim Dickens and Gerald McRaney.

The project began filming in November.