ITV, EPIX working with 'Downton Abbey' creator on 'Belgravia' miniseries

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Belgravia, a six-part series from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, is to begin filming this spring, Britain's ITV announced.

"When the Trenchards accept an invitation to the now legendary ball hosted by the Duchess of Richmond on the fateful evening of the Battle of Waterloo, it sets in motion a series of events that will have consequences for decades to come as secrets unravel behind the porticoed doors of London's grandest postcode," a press release said.

Based on Fellowes' novel, the project is a co-production with the U.S. cable network EPIX.

John Alexander is onboard to direct the limited series. No casting has been announced yet.

"It's fantastic to be working again with Julian, a master storyteller. In Belgravia, he has painted a wonderful backdrop of 19th century society against which intrigue and dynastic power struggles will play out. We are delighted to be partnering with ITV once again and look forward to working with EPIX to introduce U.S. audiences to this fantastic event series," producer Gareth Neame said in a statement.

Fellowes and Neame previously collaborated on the Emmy-winning costume drama Downton Abbey.