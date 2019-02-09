Ginnifer Goodwin to appear in 'Twilight Zone' episode

Writer and director Jordan Peele holds his Oscar for Best Original Screenplay as he arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on March 4. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Once Upon a Time and Big Love alum Ginnifer Goodwin is the latest celebrity to sign up for a role in the new version of the sci-fi anthology The Twilight Zone.

"She joins the CBS All Access original series as the star of an upcoming episode titled 'Point of Origin,' which will also feature James Frain and Zabryna Guevara," a press release said.

Previously announced are host and narrator Jordan Peele, as well as guest stars Ike Barinholtz, John Cho, Taissa Farmiga, Greg Kinnear, Luke Kirby, Sanaa Lathan, Kumail Nanjiani, Adam Scott, Rhea Seehorn, Alison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay, Jessica Williams, DeWanda Wise and Steven Yeun.

The reboot is scheduled to debut April 1.

The streaming service offered its first glimpse of Peele as the show's star during a Super Bowl commercial last Sunday.

The original Twilight Zone premiered on Oct. 2, 1959 on CBS, with Rod Serling as host. It ran until 1964 and the brand has been revived several times since then in the form of films and TV shows.