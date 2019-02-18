Andy Cohen says son Benjamin is 'cute as a button'

Andy Cohen gushed about his baby boy during Sunday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- New dad Andy Cohen says his son is "cute as a button."

The 50-year-old television personality couldn't help but gush over Benjamin Allen, his two-week-old baby boy, on Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Cohen showed video footage of himself sharing a sweet moment with Benjamin shortly after the infant's birth. He said his son weighed in at nine pounds and two ounces.

"He is a lovely boy. He's cute as a button," the star said. "He's two weeks old now, and I can only speak for myself when I say I am falling more in love with him every day."

"He seems very happy," he added. "Guzzling milk, he's burping and making poops. My diaper-changing skills aren't bad, but the swaddling has me a little perplexed."

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak appeared as a guest in the episode and called out Cohen during the after-show for not inviting her to his baby shower.

"Here's why you weren't invited -- because it was all current housewives [who] were invited and it was thrown by the five current housewives," Cohen responded.

Cohen said he texted Zolciak during the party to say he wished she was there. He explained he didn't invite any former housewives because the guest list would have grown too long.

"It's funny 'cause I heard from Jill Zarin the other day and she was like, 'I would have loved to been at your shower.' I go, 'You know what, Jill? I would have loved for you to have been at my shower,'" the star said. "The problem is, look, I would have loved for Caroline Manzo to be there, too..."

Cohen welcomed Benjamin via surrogate this month. He recounted his son's birth in the Feb. 25 issue of People, saying Benjamin was "so alert" but "calm" in the delivery room.