'Harry Potter': Tom Felton takes portrait of Emma Watson

Emma Watson attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party on March 4. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Tom Felton captured a romantic photo of "Harry Potter" co-star Emma Watson. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Tom Felton took a portrait of Emma Watson during a recent reunion.

Watson, 28, fueled dating rumors Sunday by sharing a romantic photo captured by Felton, 31, her co-star in the Harry Potter movies.

The portrait shows Watson smiling as she gazes at the camera. The actress wears a backward baseball cap and sleeveless floral-print top.

"Friends capture you best," she captioned the post, adding a butterfly emoji. "[photo by] @t22felton."

Watson didn't share further details about her reunion with Felton. The actor spent the weekend at the Genesis Open golf tournament in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

"What a weekend! @genesisopen," he wrote Sunday on Instagram.

Watson and Felton played Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series, which concluded in 2011. Fans speculated about a possible romance between the pair after they reunited at the beach in November.

Watson shared a sweet selfie with Felton on Nov. 8, along with a video of herself clinging to the actor as they rode together on a skateboard.

"Tom's @origin_series is out on 14th November. Congrats dear friend #TFToleratingmysubparskatingskillssince1999," she wrote.