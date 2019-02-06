'Real Housewives' star Ashley Darby expecting first child

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby is going to be a mom.

The 30-year-old television personality said in an Instagram post Tuesday that she's "thrilled" to be having a baby with husband Michael Darby.

Darby shared a video featuring intimate moments of herself at home with Michael, including him rubbing her baby bump. She is due to give birth in July.

"Very excited to share this special news with you my loves. Michael and I are thrilled to welcome a bundle of joy into our lives. The most incredible gift imaginable! Love and light to you," she captioned the post.

Darby said in an interview with People that she's "so excited" to be pregnant.

"When I used to hear people talk about having a child and the miracle of life inside you, I know that sounds great, but then to actually experience it? It's the most all-encompassing feeling ever. I never imagined I'd feel this much love," she gushed.

Darby previously had a miscarriage, which she went public about during the Real Housewives of Potomac Season 3 reunion. She was surprised to discover she was pregnant again in the beginning of November.

"It just was a blessing that was bestowed upon us," the star said.

Darby has starred on The Real Housewives of Potomac since the show's debut in 2016. The Bravo series completed a third season in August.