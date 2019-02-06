Michael Bolton responded on Twitter after appearing to doze off on an Australian morning show. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Michael Bolton says he didn't fall asleep during a TV interview circulating online this week.

The 65-year-old singer responded in a tweet Tuesday after appearing to doze off during a live segment Monday on an Australian morning show.

"I got my first record deal when I was 15 and I haven't slept since!!" Bolton jokingly told fans.

"In all seriousness there were technical issues with the live feed and they caught me tweeting!" he explained. "We had a great interview once they fixed the glitch. #FakeNews #50thAnniversary #SymphonyOfHits."

Entertainment Tonight Canada said Bolton was appearing on The Morning Show via a live feed from Florida when he seemed to close his eyes. He said, "It's gone silent," before appearing to fall asleep again.

"We might have to come back to Michael," host Kylie Gillies responded.

Gillies' co-host Larry Emdur blamed "technical difficulties" after returning from commercial break. The pair were ultimately able to speak to Bolton, who promoted his new album, A Symphony of Hits. The album was recorded with the WA Philharmonic Orchestra.

"[It was] very emotional the first time when I was there and listening to the arrangements with the orchestra live," Bolton said. "Hearing that come to life and then performing that on tour is deeply gratifying."

Bolton is known for such singles as "How Am I Supposed to Live Without You," "When a Man Loves a Woman" and "Go the Distance." A Symphony of Hits goes on sale Friday.