Andy Cohen introduces newborn son: 'I'm in love'

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Andy Cohen posted on Instagram the first photo of his newborn son he received via a surrogate.

"WOW! This is my son, Benjamin Allen Cohen. He is 9 lbs 2 ounces !! 20 inches !!," the Watch What Happens Live host said on Monday alongside a black and white photo of himself holding his son.

"He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I'm in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I'm a dad. Wow," he continued.

Cohen announced that he was expecting his first child in December.

"Family means everything to me and having one of my own is something that I have wanted in my heart for my entire life and though it has taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be the most rewarding chapter yet," he said at the time.

A number of celebrities including Cohen's friend John Mayer congratulated the television personality on social media.

"Congratulations Andy!" Mayer said on Instagram alongside a photo of infant-sized moccasins.

"Congratulations and Mazel Tov, Andy!! Can't wait to meet Benjamin, he's very lucky to have you as a dad," Mariah Carey wrote on Cohen's Instagram post.

"Awwwwww so cute!!!!! Congrats!!! Are you ready for breastfeeding? It's harder than it looks," Anna Faris also said in the comments.