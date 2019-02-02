Tori Spelling confirms '90210' revival is in the works

The cast of "Beverly Hills, 90210" is reuniting for a revival. Photo courtesy of Fox | License Photo

Actress Tori Spelling has confirmed she will reunite with her former "Beverly Hills, 90210" co-stars for a reboot.. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Tori Spelling has confirmed the show is being revived with the original cast.

"It's confirmed: We're doing a new 90210!" Spelling told Access Hollywood Friday. "It is the O.G. crew back together, and we're playing heightened versions of ourselves. So, the fans will be pleasantly surprised, though, because we will intercut that with scenes from the show, so it will be a whole ensemble cast playing a heightened version of themselves."

Set to return for the show are Spelling, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Ian Ziering, Jason Priestly, Gabrielle Carteris and Luke Perry.

Shannen Doherty, who recently battled breast cancer, has been invited to join the show, but her status is as yet unclear, Spelling said.

Rumors of a revival began swirling in December when several former 90210 cast members were spotted out together getting coffee, reportedly in between meetings where they pitched network executives their idea for the latest incarnation of the California soap, which initially ran on Fox from 1990 to 2000.

A sequel series called 90210 followed new characters and featured Garth and Spelling as their original characters in a guest-star capacity. It ran for five seasons on The CW from 2008 to 2013.

No start date or network for the new project have been announced.