"Charmed" star Melonie Diaz arrives on the red carpet at The CW Network's 2018 upfront at The London Hotel on May 17, 2018 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

"Arrow" star Stephen Amell arrives on the red carpet at The CW Network's 2018 upfront on May 17, 2018 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Left to right: "Riverdale" stars Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes, Casey Cott, Madelaine Petsch, KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan arrive at The CW Network's 2018 upfront on May 17 in New York City. The show has been picked up for the 2019-20 broadcast season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The CW has announced the renewals of 10 of its dramas.

Ordered for additional seasons to air in 2019-20 are Arrow, Charmed, Legacies, Black Lightning, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, The Flash, Riverdale, Supergirl and Supernatural.

Specific premiere dates for each series are expected to be announced at a later date.

"These shows provide a strong foundation for our multiplatform programming strategy, and we look forward to building on this with even more returning and new shows as we approach the May upfront," Mark Pedowitz, the network's president, said in a statement.

The CW currently airs original programming six nights a week all year. It recently announced it had commissioned pilots for spinoffs to its hit shows Riverdale and Jane the Virgin, as well as for series based on the movie The Lost Boys and the Nancy Drew mystery novels.