Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The CW has announced the renewals of 10 of its dramas.
Ordered for additional seasons to air in 2019-20 are Arrow, Charmed, Legacies, Black Lightning, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, The Flash, Riverdale, Supergirl and Supernatural.
Specific premiere dates for each series are expected to be announced at a later date.
"These shows provide a strong foundation for our multiplatform programming strategy, and we look forward to building on this with even more returning and new shows as we approach the May upfront," Mark Pedowitz, the network's president, said in a statement.
The CW currently airs original programming six nights a week all year. It recently announced it had commissioned pilots for spinoffs to its hit shows Riverdale and Jane the Virgin, as well as for series based on the movie The Lost Boys and the Nancy Drew mystery novels.