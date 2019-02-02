Jeff Foxworthy, Chrissy Teigen to judge NBC comedy competition

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Jeff Foxworthy, Chrissy Teigen and Kenan Thompson are to serve as judges on NBC's new comedy competition show Bring the Funny.
Amanda Seales will host the 10-episode series.
"Great comedians know how to make us laugh while serving as a reflection of the times, and we are excited to embrace and support the myriad of ways funny people bring us levity and humor today," Meredith Ahr, president of the alternative and reality group of NBC Entertainment, said in a statement Friday.
Ahr added: "Kenan, Chrissy, Jeff and Amanda are not only hilarious, but are pioneers in their respective arenas and understand what it takes to have longevity and breadth in this industry. They, along with our partners at Just for Laughs, will be an insightful resource for the talent that takes our stage."
Every style of comedy in one EPIC competition! ðŸ¤£— Bring The Funny (@bringthefunny) February 1, 2019
Join @chrissyteigen @kenanthompson @foxoutdoors and host @amandaseales for #BringTheFunny coming soon on @nbc. pic.twitter.com/HqDeT1hKb6