Trending Stories

Zac Brown Band announce North American summer, fall tour
Natalie Maines' ex requests $60K per month in support
Marisa Tomei, Julianne Moore learn they're cousins: 'I'm so excited'
Tiffany Young on pursuing solo career: 'I'm just feeling liberated'
Christina Aguilera pranks donut shop customers on 'Jimmy Kimmel'

Photo Gallery

 
Gina Rodriguez attends the 'Miss Bala' premiere in LA

Latest News

Jazz center Rudy Gobert breaks down in tears after All-Star snub
Michael Avenatti won't face domestic violence charges
Jeff Foxworthy, Chrissy Teigen to judge NBC comedy competition
Future's 'Future Hndrxx Presents: The WIZR' is No. 1 album in the U.S.
Russia answers by suspending Cold War-era nuclear treaty
 
Back to Article
/