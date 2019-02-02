Jeff Foxworthy, Chrissy Teigen to judge NBC comedy competition

Left to right, Comedians Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson onstage during the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 17. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

TV personality Chrissy Teigen arrives for the 2018 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City on November 12. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Jeff Foxworthy, Chrissy Teigen and Kenan Thompson are to serve as judges on NBC's new comedy competition show Bring the Funny.

Amanda Seales will host the 10-episode series.

"Great comedians know how to make us laugh while serving as a reflection of the times, and we are excited to embrace and support the myriad of ways funny people bring us levity and humor today," Meredith Ahr, president of the alternative and reality group of NBC Entertainment, said in a statement Friday.

Ahr added: "Kenan, Chrissy, Jeff and Amanda are not only hilarious, but are pioneers in their respective arenas and understand what it takes to have longevity and breadth in this industry. They, along with our partners at Just for Laughs, will be an insightful resource for the talent that takes our stage."