Netflix cancels 'Travelers' after three seasons

Actor Eric McCormack announced on Twitter that his sci-fi series "Travelers" has been canceled after three seasons on Netflix. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Netflix has canceled the sci-fi series Travelers after three seasons.

Star Eric McCormack announced the news in a Twitter video Friday and thanked fans of the series for their support.

"Many of you have been saying, 'Look if this is it, what a moving and surprising and profound ending it is.' Well, I am afraid it is. Who knows what the future holds, but Travelers Program 1, as we call it, is complete," McCormack said in the clip.

Show creator Brad Wright also confirmed the end of the drama, which co-starred MacKenzie Porter, Nesta Cooper, Jared Abrahamson, Reilly Dolman and Patrick Gilmore.

"Well, all good things... ," Wright wrote. "Thanks to the greatest cast, crew, directors, writers, artists and producing partners a guy could ask for. Love to you all. And to @Netflix for stepping up so we could make season 3! @Carrie_Mudd @EricMcCormack @TRVLRSseries #bestfansever."

McCormack can still be seen in the NBC revival of the sitcom Will & Grace.