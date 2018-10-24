Oct. 24 (UPI) -- 90 Day Fiancé alum Luis Mendez has remarried in the wake of his divorce.

The Season 5 star confirmed in an interview with InTouch that he tied the knot in September following his split from Molly Hopkins.

"Yes, I did get married. That was my wedding [on] Sept. 19," he told the magazine. "I love this girl so much. She is so amazing."

Mendez and Hopkins split in January after six months of marriage. Mendez said he didn't contact his ex-wife about his new marriage.

"I have no contact with her. I just want to be happy," he said. "But if she wants to congratulate me, it's okay."

Mendez posted photos from his nuptials on Instagram this month but did not share his new bride's identity.

"Amazing night. blessings," the star wrote.

Hopkins and Mendez met on the TLC series 90 Day Fiancé, a TLC series featuring couples who have applied for or received a K-1 visa. The pair's divorce was finalized in May, according to Starcasm.