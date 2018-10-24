A post shared by Angela Rockstar (@angelamfnrockstar) on Oct 20, 2018 at 5:44pm PDT

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Big Brother alum Angela "Rockstar" Lantry is engaged to be married.

Entertainment Tonight confirmed Tuesday the Season 20 star recently said "yes" to her boyfriend, Chris.

Lantry showed off her engagement ring on Instagram in a photo with her fiancé. The future bride said her ring features a moldavite stone.

"Diamonds are a girl's best friend but moldavite is a witchy woman's best friend! #isaidyes #engaged," she wrote.

Us Weekly said Chris thanked fans for their well-wishes on Twitter.

"Thanks you everyone for the congrats and well wishes!!!!" he wrote. "I love you all and want to go like and reply to every one of you but there are so many!!!! @Mrs_ARockstar and I feel the love... thank you all very much!!!"

Lantry and her fiancé celebrated their engagement with friends Monday in Baltimore, Md. Lantry, who is parent to three children, responded to fan comments about her engagement in a post Monday.

"'I thought she was married' - I was to my daughters' father, it's called divorce," she wrote. "'I thought she was gay.' - Well I love rainbows and gays, but I'm a cisgendered female."

Lantry was eliminated on Day 93 of Big Brother Season 20. Kaycee Clark ultimately won the season.