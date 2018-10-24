Trending Stories

WWE Raw: Roman Reigns has leukemia, out indefinitely
Tracy Chapman sues Nicki Minaj over 'Sorry' sample
WWE stars react to Roman Reigns' battle with leukemia: 'He will win'
Vogue apologizes for Kendall Jenner's 'afro' hairstyle
Amy Schumer expecting first child with husband Chris Fischer

Photo Gallery

 
'Roseanne' turns 30: The cast through the years

Latest News

Daughter says she wants death penalty for father for killing mother
Seoul court orders state to compensate for women forced to remove bras
'The People's Queen' to feature all-Asian American cast
Cross-border life in Juárez, El Paso: Work, family -- and long waits
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018
 
