'Married at First Sight' alum Danielle Bergman expecting child

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Married at First Sight alum Danielle Bergman is going to be a mom.

A rep for the Lifetime series told Us Weekly Bergman, 30, is "thrilled" to be having a baby with husband and Season 7 co-star Bobby Dodd, 27.

"They are truly and madly in love and are so excited to finally be able to share with the world," the rep said.

People confirmed the news Tuesday with a statement from the couple.

"2018 has been the most beautiful year for us," the pair said. "Not only have we found each other after all this time, but fallen so deeply in love."

"And now, we are beyond blessed to announce that we will be growing our family!" they added.

Bergman and Dodd married after meeting in the Married at First Sight Season 7 premiere. Bergman expressed concern in a later episode that Dodd would expect her to be a stay-at-home mom like his mom and grandmother.

"I'm not trying to have this 1950s lifestyle in 2018," Dodd reassured his wife. "Whatever it is that you want to do, your goals, I want to help you meet those goals. I want to continue to be married to you and for the marriage to continue to blossom as a whole."

Bergman and Dodd will appear on Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After?, which premieres Oct. 30. The new show will co-star Season 6 couple Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre, who welcomed a daughter this month.