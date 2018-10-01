Jenni "JWoww" Farley (L) and Roger Matthews stepped out with daughter Meilani following news of their divorce. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Roger Mathews reunited Sunday for a family outing.

The estranged couple stepped out to take their 4-year-old daughter, Meilani Alexandra, and a friend to see the Disney Junior Dance Party! tour.

Farley shared a slideshow of photos Monday on Instagram, including a group picture with Mathews.

"@disneyjuniortour fun," she wrote, adding several heart emojis.

Mathews posted a group photo on his own account Sunday. He thanked Farley in the caption for arranging the outing.

"Good day with the Disney JR squad. Thanks Mom for putting it together," the star wrote.

Farley filed for divorce from Mathews in September after nearly three years of marriage. Mathews confirmed the split in an Instagram video last week, but vowed to win Farley back.

"I'm not done fighting," he said. "I'm gonna win my wife back. I'm gonna win her affection back. I'm gonna win her love back. I have no intention of being a single dad. We're in counseling, so there is hope. It ain't over till the fat lady sings."

Farley and Mathews are parents to Meilani and 2-year-old son Greyson Valor. The couple most recently appeared together on MTV's Jersey Shore revival, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.