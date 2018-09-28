Jenni 'Jwoww' Farley arrives for The MTV Movie Awards on April 14, 2013. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"Jersey Shore" star Jenni 'Jwoww' Farley (L) with Roger Mathews. Farley has filed for divorce from Mathews. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Jersey Shore star Jenni 'JWow' Farley has filed for divorce from her husband Roger Mathews after almost three years of marriage.

Farley cited irreconcilable differences in the divorce papers that were filed on Sept. 12 in Superior Court in Ocean County, N.J., Asbury Park Press reported.

"The Plaintiff and the Defendant have irreconcilable differences which have caused the breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months which make it appear that the marriage should be dissolved and that there is no prospect of reconciliation," reads the divorce complaint.

Farley and Mathews, who met while Farley was filming Jersey Shore, tied the knot in October 2015. The pair share two children together including Meilani Alexandra, 3, and Greyson Valor, 2.

Mathews, on Instagram Thursday, commented on the divorce and said that he intends on trying to win Farley back.

"I don't blame her. There's no cheating or any dumb [expletive] or any juicy details. She just grew tired of the repetitive pattern that we fell into," Mathews said.

"Here's what's also true, I'm not done fighting," he continued. "I'm gonna win my wife back. I'm gonna win her affection back, I'm gonna win her love back. I have no intentions of being a single dad."