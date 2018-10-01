Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Pregnant reality star Porsha Williams is engaged to be married.

E! News reported the 37-year-old television personality said "yes" to boyfriend Dennis McKinley following news the couple are expecting their first child.

Williams' rep told People McKinley popped the question in Atlanta after planning the moment for two months. The couple celebrated at a "prayer party" for their baby following McKinley's proposal.

"Dennis rented out a venue and took Porsha via helicopter there," the rep said.

"After they were officially engaged, they threw a prayer party for Baby McKinley," the rep added. "Dennis had videographer and photographer and has been working on the proposal for two months... had candles, etc. and rose petals everywhere."

Williams appeared to be wearing her engagement ring in a new photo Sunday on Instagram.

"Feed off of good energy or bad energy will feed on you!" she captioned the post.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star announced her pregnancy this month after confirming her relationship with McKinley in June. She told People her pregnancy was a welcome surprise after having a miscarriage six years ago.

"The thought of me getting that blessing after praying for it for so long and getting that blessing with someone who is just as excited as me ... It's like a dream come true," Williams said.

"The pregnancy came from the left, but it definitely has brought us closer together because you realize when it sets in that you are actually bringing a life to this world, that you have become family overnight," she added.

Williams' Real Housewives co-star Kenya Moore is also expecting her first child. The 47-year-old television personality teased her unborn baby's name in a post last week.