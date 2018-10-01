A post shared by Willow Palin (@wbf_) on Jun 14, 2018 at 9:57am PDT

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Willow Palin married her longtime love, Ricky Bailey, at a ceremony Saturday in Alaska.

E! News reported Willow, the 24-year-old daughter of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin, tied the knot with Bailey at Talkeetna Alaskan Lodge in Talkeetna.

Willow wore a sleeveless gown with a lace bodice, while Bailey sported a three-piece suit. Willow shared a photo Sunday on Instagram of herself and Bailey at their reception.

"The most perfect day," she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Sarah posted a slideshow of photos and videos Sunday on her own account.

"Couldn't be more perfect!!! So much love ~ and surrounded by the mutual love & support of cherished friends & family... just PERFECT! Congratulations Mr & Mrs Bailey!" she wrote.

Willow's dad, Todd Palin, and siblings Bristol Palin, Piper Palin and Trig Palin were among the wedding guests. Her brother Track Palin was arrested Friday, the day before the wedding, on domestic violence charges, according to CNN.

Willow and Bailey got engaged in December at Rockefeller Center in New York. Sarah celebrated the news in an Instagram post at the time.

"Good things happen!!! My happiest baby girl Willow and Ricky, last night at Rockefeller Center!!! So, so happy," she wrote.