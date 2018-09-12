WWE Smackdown: Brie Bella, Maryse have main event battle

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Brie Bella and Maryse collided in the main event of Smackdown Live Tuesday before their match at Hell in the Cell on Sunday that also includes their husbands, heated rivals Daniel Bryan and The Miz.

Maryse, who was competing in her first one-on-one match in seven years, avoided Bella to start the match until the Total Divas star got on the microphone and called her opponent a coward.

This angered The Miz who also got on the microphone to declare that WWE fans did not deserve to witness the match. As the A-lister escorted Maryse up the entrance ramp on their way out, Bella charged at Maryse and threw her back into the ring.

Bella, as the bout continued, was able to apply The Yes Lock onto Maryse which caused The Miz to grab Bella by the leg and drag her harshly onto the outside floor. Bryan, having seen enough, attacked The Miz with a flurry of punches and kicks.

The brawl made its way back into the ring where The Miz was able to toss Bryan out, sending The Yes Man crashing onto his wife. Back in the ring, Bella was able to get the upper hand on Maryse until The Miz interfered again.

It would be the last time The Miz saved Maryse, however, as Bryan returned to deliver a number of Yes Kicks. The Miz then found himself surrounded by Bella and Bryan with Bella delivering a hard punch followed by Bryan sending his sworn enemy out of the ring.

Bryan and Bella will be taking on The Miz and Maryse in a Mixed Tag Team Match Sunday at Hell in a Cell.

Also on Smackdown, Rusev and Aiden English faced off against Cesaro and Sheamus for the chance to challenge The New Day for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships at Hell in a Cell.

Rusev and English, who recently reconciled, remained on the same page throughout the competitive bout with English even displaying his loyalty to his partner when he saved Rusev from Sheamus' Brogue Kick, taking the powerful attack himself.

Rusev then took advantage of English's sacrifice and delivered a Machka Kick for the victory. Rusev and English then got into a shouting match with The New Day who were providing commentary from their own specially designed table.

Other moments from Smackdown included Jeff Hardy defeating Shinsuke Nakamura by disqualification following an attack by Randy Orton; Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair defeating Sonya Deville; Andrade 'Cien' Almas defeating R-Truth; and Samoa Joe reading a bed time story about how he was going to defeat AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at Hell in a Cell. The story included Joe, once again, referencing Styles' family.